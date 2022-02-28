Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP trimmed its stake in shares of Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) by 53.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682 shares of the company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 44.4% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Henry Schein during the third quarter worth $75,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 35.9% during the third quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Stanley M. Bergman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $2,262,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Henry Schein stock opened at $87.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $77.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.05. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Henry Schein had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 15.84%. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, laboratory, small and large equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgicals, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

