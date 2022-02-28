Head to Head Survey: ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY) vs. Kenon (NYSE:KEN)

ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Rating) and Kenon (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.9% of Kenon shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Kenon’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A Kenon $386.00 million 7.73 $507.11 million N/A N/A

Kenon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than ENEVA S A/S.

Risk and Volatility

ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kenon has a beta of 1.39, suggesting that its share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for ENEVA S A/S and Kenon, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Kenon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares ENEVA S A/S and Kenon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51% Kenon N/A 21.77% 11.75%

Summary

Kenon beats ENEVA S A/S on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About ENEVA S A/S (Get Rating)

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

About Kenon (Get Rating)

Kenon Holdings Ltd. is an investment company, which engages in the operation of growth-oriented businesses. It operates through the following segments: OPC, Quantum and ZIM. The OPC segment include initiation, development, construction and operation of power plants and the sale and supply of electricity under OPC Energy Ltd and its subsidiaries. The Quantum segment comprises interest in Qoros Automotive Co. Ltd., an automotive company. The ZIM segment covers ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Ltd., an associated company, an Israeli global container shipping company. The company was founded on March 7, 2014 and is headquartered in Singapore.

