Head to Head Survey: APA (NASDAQ:APA) vs. Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL)

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL – Get Rating) and APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Dividends

Whiting Petroleum pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.4%. APA pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Whiting Petroleum pays out 29.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. APA pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. APA has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. APA is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and APA’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A $3.38 20.61 APA $7.99 billion 1.46 -$4.86 billion $2.59 13.00

Whiting Petroleum has higher earnings, but lower revenue than APA. APA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Whiting Petroleum, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Whiting Petroleum and APA, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whiting Petroleum 0 4 4 0 2.50 APA 0 6 10 1 2.71

Whiting Petroleum presently has a consensus target price of $77.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.52%. APA has a consensus target price of $37.47, indicating a potential upside of 11.29%. Given APA’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe APA is more favorable than Whiting Petroleum.

Profitability

This table compares Whiting Petroleum and APA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whiting Petroleum N/A N/A N/A APA 12.44% -552.09% 10.91%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.6% of APA shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Whiting Petroleum shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of APA shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Whiting Petroleum has a beta of 2.5, meaning that its stock price is 150% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, APA has a beta of 4.45, meaning that its stock price is 345% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

APA beats Whiting Petroleum on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whiting Petroleum (Get Rating)

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

About APA (Get Rating)

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

