Head-To-Head Contrast: Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA) versus Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI)

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) and Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI – Get Rating) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

Get Proterra alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations for Proterra and Li Auto, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 0 3 1 0 2.25 Li Auto 0 0 8 1 3.11

Proterra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, indicating a potential upside of 35.44%. Li Auto has a consensus price target of $44.91, indicating a potential upside of 61.79%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Proterra.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Proterra and Li Auto’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra N/A N/A -$1.28 million N/A N/A Li Auto $1.45 billion 20.94 -$23.24 million ($0.08) -369.75

Proterra has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Li Auto.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

38.4% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.9% of Li Auto shares are held by institutional investors. 51.7% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Proterra and Li Auto’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra N/A N/A N/A Li Auto -2.47% -1.57% -1.14%

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -1.99, indicating that its stock price is 299% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Li Auto has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its stock price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc is a developer and producer of commercial electric vehicle technology with an integrated business model focused on providing end-to-end solutions that enable commercial vehicle electrification through three main business units: Proterra Powered, Proterra Energy, and Proterra Transit.

About Li Auto (Get Rating)

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Proterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.