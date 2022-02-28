Head to Head Comparison: Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY) versus Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY)

Bank of China (OTCMKTS:BACHY – Get Rating) and Amadeus IT Group (OTCMKTS:AMADY – Get Rating) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Bank of China and Amadeus IT Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of China 0 1 1 0 2.50 Amadeus IT Group 3 5 3 0 2.00

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Amadeus IT Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Bank of China has a beta of 0.39, indicating that its share price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amadeus IT Group has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its share price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bank of China and Amadeus IT Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of China $129.57 billion 0.88 $27.95 billion $2.62 3.72 Amadeus IT Group $2.48 billion 12.25 -$714.39 million ($0.73) -92.48

Bank of China has higher revenue and earnings than Amadeus IT Group. Amadeus IT Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of China, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of China and Amadeus IT Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of China 23.25% 9.60% 0.83% Amadeus IT Group -11.62% -4.73% -1.50%

Summary

Bank of China beats Amadeus IT Group on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of China (Get Rating)

Bank of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and related financial services. It operates through six segments: Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, Treasury Operations, Investment Banking, Insurance, and Other Operations. The Corporate Banking segment offers current accounts, deposits, overdrafts, loans, trade-related products and other credit facilities, foreign exchange, derivatives, and wealth management products to corporate customers, government authorities, and financial institutions. The Personal Banking segment provides savings deposits, personal loans, credit and debit cards, payments and settlements, wealth management products, and funds and insurance agency services to retail customers. The Treasury Operations segment is involved in the foreign exchange transactions, customer-based interest rate and foreign exchange derivative transactions, money market transactions, proprietary trading, and asset and liability management. The Investment Banking segment offers debt and equity underwriting, financial advisory, stock brokerage, investment research and asset management, and private equity investment services, as well as sells and trades in securities. The Insurance segment underwrites general and life insurance products; and provides insurance agency services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated approximately 11,550 institutions, including 10,991 institutions in Chinese mainland; and 559 institutions in Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and other countries. It is also involved in the aircraft leasing business. The company was founded in 1912 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. Bank of China Limited is a subsidiary of Central Huijin Investment Limited.

About Amadeus IT Group (Get Rating)

Amadeus IT Group SA engages in the provision of transaction processing solutions to the travel and tourism industry. It operates through the Distribution and Information Technology Solutions segments. The Distribution segment offers global distribution system platform. The Information Technology Solutions segment includes portfolio of technology solutions that automate mission-critical processes for travel providers. The company was founded on October 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Madrid, Spain.

