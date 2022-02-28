HARD Protocol Price Reaches $0.90 on Major Exchanges (HARD)

HARD Protocol (CURRENCY:HARD) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 28th. During the last seven days, HARD Protocol has traded flat against the dollar. HARD Protocol has a market cap of $70.08 million and $42.35 million worth of HARD Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One HARD Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $0.90 or 0.00002123 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get HARD Protocol alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002362 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001831 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.38 or 0.00043365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,864.33 or 0.06758788 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,852.55 or 0.98756801 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00046473 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00050543 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002894 BTC.

HARD Protocol Profile

HARD Protocol launched on November 2nd, 2020. HARD Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,125,000 coins. HARD Protocol’s official website is hard.kava.io . HARD Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hard_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “HARD Protocol is a cross-chain money market for digital assets that aims to provide the ability to lend, borrow, and earn with a wide variety of assets including BTC, XRP, BNB, BUSD, KAVA, USDX, and others. The platform is built on the interoperable Kava blockchain that provides cross-chain bridges, Chainlink oracles, security from the Tendermint consensus mechanism, and other infrastructure designed as a foundation for DeFi applications and services. Core to the HARD Protocol is the HARD token, a governance token that enables holders to have a say in the on-going management and evolution of the platform. The HARD token is used for platform governance voting, as a reward for lenders and borrowers and for KAVA token stakers on the platform. “

Buying and Selling HARD Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HARD Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HARD Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HARD Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HARD Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HARD Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.