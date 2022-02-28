Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,714 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,004 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $1,836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 9.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 12.5% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 8,965 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 3.2% in the third quarter. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC now owns 45,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,609,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 30.0% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,253,497 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $44,512,000 after buying an additional 289,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $540,000. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Benchmark upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.05.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of DVN opened at $55.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.45 and its 200 day moving average is $41.25. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.14 and a fifty-two week high of $58.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

