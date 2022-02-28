Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Buys 1,420 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 100.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,833 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $72,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $127,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 914.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 639 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $400.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, January 24th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $320.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $355.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $297.31 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $224.26 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $310.02 and its 200 day moving average is $311.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 26.41%.

In other news, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total value of $8,487,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

