Hanlon Investment Management Inc. Acquires 7,197 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,802 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,197 shares during the period. Hanlon Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PENN shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $85.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Roth Capital downgraded shares of Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $79.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN opened at $50.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.28 and a 200-day moving average of $60.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 13.64%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Penn National Gaming declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Jane Scaccetti acquired 1,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.70 per share, for a total transaction of $98,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

