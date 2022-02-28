Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on HBI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th.

In other Hanesbrands news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe bought 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $97,562.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 109.5% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hanesbrands by 35.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

HBI opened at $15.39 on Monday. Hanesbrands has a 12 month low of $14.51 and a 12 month high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 69.95 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hanesbrands will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the textile maker to buy up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

