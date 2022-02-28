Handy Trading Down 4.5% Over Last Week (HANDY)

Handy (CURRENCY:HANDY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 27th. Over the last seven days, Handy has traded 4.5% lower against the dollar. Handy has a total market capitalization of $1.36 million and approximately $102,551.00 worth of Handy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Handy coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0066 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002617 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00046062 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,657.38 or 0.06952131 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $38,074.81 or 0.99609722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.43 or 0.00045600 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.53 or 0.00053721 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003104 BTC.

Handy Profile

Handy’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 205,818,864 coins. The official website for Handy is handypick.io

Handy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Handy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Handy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Handy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

