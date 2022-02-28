Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the oilfield services company on Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 1st. This is an increase from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Halliburton has decreased its dividend payment by 37.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Halliburton has a dividend payout ratio of 20.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Halliburton to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 19.8%.

Shares of HAL stock opened at $32.53 on Monday. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $34.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.54. The company has a market cap of $29.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96 and a beta of 2.46.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 9.53%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Halliburton will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Richard sold 16,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total value of $540,941.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jill D. Sharp sold 19,119 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.15, for a total transaction of $633,794.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 106,831 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,557 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,864,729 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $88,386,000 after acquiring an additional 82,753 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,965,390 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $44,948,000 after acquiring an additional 199,230 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,369,602 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $31,326,000 after acquiring an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the fourth quarter valued at about $4,267,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Halliburton by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 104,323 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 14,152 shares during the last quarter. 75.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HAL. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Halliburton from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Halliburton from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Halliburton to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.89.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

