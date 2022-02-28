Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 47,174 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,729,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Criteo at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRTO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Criteo by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,296 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Criteo by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,295 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Criteo by 170.2% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,391 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Criteo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

CRTO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Criteo from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Criteo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Criteo from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Criteo from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Criteo currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.38.

CRTO stock opened at $32.28 on Monday. Criteo S.A. has a 1 year low of $29.30 and a 1 year high of $46.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.99.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.36. Criteo had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Criteo S.A. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 10,763 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $441,390.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Megan Clarken sold 135,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.51, for a total value of $5,473,225.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 145,996 shares of company stock worth $5,918,707. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Criteo SA is a global technology company, which specializes in digital performance marketing. The firm enables e-commerce companies to leverage large volumes of granular data to engage and convert their customers. Its solutions include Criteo Marketing Solutions, Criteo Shopper Graph, Criteo AI Engine, Criteo Retail Media, and Publisher Network.

