Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP Has $3.33 Million Stake in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 40.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,638 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial accounts for approximately 0.7% of Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 7,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,888,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 10.3% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 5,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider John R. Hutt sold 668 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $302.61, for a total value of $202,143.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 23,990 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.35, for a total value of $7,349,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,387 shares of company stock valued at $18,661,233. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $302.77 on Monday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $213.38 and a 1 year high of $332.37. The firm has a market cap of $33.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $307.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $292.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.45. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 20.55%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 25.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, January 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 8.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.59%.

AMP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $345.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $325.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.77.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

