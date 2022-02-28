Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $868,000 Stock Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,497 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,071 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mplx by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,657 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Mplx by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 58,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Mplx by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,989 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mplx by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 55,982 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MPLX opened at $31.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $23.24 and a 12-month high of $34.41. The company has a market capitalization of $32.30 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.38 and its 200-day moving average is $30.14.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 30.69% and a return on equity of 25.27%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.90%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.60%.

In other Mplx news, Director Frank M. Semple sold 28,000 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $924,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory Scott Floerke sold 2,500 shares of Mplx stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.20, for a total transaction of $83,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mplx from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

