Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $840,000 Holdings in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,640 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 7,889 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Murphy Oil were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Murphy Oil in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 455.9% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Murphy Oil by 160.0% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,046 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Roger W. Jenkins sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total value of $1,659,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kelly L. Whitley sold 2,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.05, for a total transaction of $90,722.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,626 shares of company stock worth $2,251,232 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on MUR shares. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Murphy Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Murphy Oil from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.38.

Shares of MUR stock opened at $33.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.32 and a beta of 2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.17. Murphy Oil Co. has a one year low of $14.91 and a one year high of $35.31.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $614.61 million. Murphy Oil had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s revenue was up 123.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Murphy Oil Co. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Murphy Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently -120.00%.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

