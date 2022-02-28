Guggenheim Capital LLC Decreases Stake in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL)

Guggenheim Capital LLC reduced its position in Travel + Leisure Co. (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) by 15.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,906 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Travel + Leisure were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TNL. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 383.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.4% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 192.0% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,153,000 after buying an additional 23,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Travel + Leisure by 7.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,318,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,817,000 after buying an additional 166,919 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Travel + Leisure in the second quarter worth about $2,471,000. Institutional investors own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Geoffrey Richards sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $786,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

TNL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travel + Leisure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Travel + Leisure from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.00.

Shares of NYSE TNL opened at $57.20 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.66. Travel + Leisure Co. has a fifty-two week low of $46.81 and a fifty-two week high of $68.26. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.84.

Travel + Leisure (NYSE:TNL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.22. Travel + Leisure had a negative return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $870.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $788.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Travel + Leisure Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Travel + Leisure Co is a membership and leisure travel company, with a portfolio of nearly 20 resort, travel club, and lifestyle travel brands. The company provides outstanding vacation experiences and travel inspiration to millions of owners, members, and subscribers every year through its products and services: Wyndham Destinations, the vacation ownership company with 230 vacation club resort locations across the globe; Panorama, the membership travel business that includes the vacation exchange company, industry travel technology, and subscription travel brands; and Travel + Leisure Group, featuring online and print travel content, online booking platforms and travel clubs, and branded consumer products.

