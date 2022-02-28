Guggenheim Capital LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 42.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,855 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.8% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 11,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 1.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,284 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 5.9% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,737 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Kevin Barr sold 40,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total value of $2,385,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 24.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of SEIC stock opened at $58.79 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $60.22 and a 200 day moving average of $61.09. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $501.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that SEI Investments will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

SEI Investments declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the asset manager to purchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SEIC. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial began coverage on SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

