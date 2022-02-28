Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Price Target Cut to $140.00

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by SVB Leerink from $170.00 to $140.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GH. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. BTIG Research reissued a buy rating and issued a $159.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The stock has a market cap of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.66. The company has a current ratio of 15.57, a quick ratio of 15.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The firm had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total value of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GH. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,286,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,128,063 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guardant Health by 31.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,560,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,134,000 after buying an additional 1,315,317 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Guardant Health by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,971,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,198,000 after buying an additional 818,309 shares during the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC bought a new stake in Guardant Health in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,016,000. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in Guardant Health by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,894,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,916,000 after buying an additional 638,573 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

