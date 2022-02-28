Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Cowen

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Cowen from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Guardant Health from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Guardant Health from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $138.50.

NASDAQ:GH opened at $66.21 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.33, a current ratio of 15.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Guardant Health has a 1-year low of $56.81 and a 1-year high of $169.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.66.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.40. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 51.55% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. The business had revenue of $108.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health will post -4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.08, for a total transaction of $424,718.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 996.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

