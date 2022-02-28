Grocery Outlet (GO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Grocery Outlet (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect Grocery Outlet to post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of GO opened at $27.87 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of -0.19. Grocery Outlet has a 12 month low of $21.01 and a 12 month high of $42.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.88.

In other news, Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.66, for a total transaction of $51,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $161,420. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,220,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,483,000 after purchasing an additional 368,445 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 738,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,880,000 after purchasing an additional 196,730 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 131.7% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 172,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 97,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 15,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Grocery Outlet by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Grocery Outlet from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Grocery Outlet from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Grocery Outlet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.11.

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

