Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN) Shares Gap Down to $25.80

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $25.80, but opened at $24.67. Grindrod Shipping shares last traded at $25.99, with a volume of 1,780 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $475.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.00.

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.04%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 178.6% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Grindrod Shipping during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter valued at approximately $158,000. 38.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

