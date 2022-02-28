Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) Price Target Cut to $40.00

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $40.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Craig Hallum’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 110.64% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $47.25 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries from C$71.50 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on shares of Green Thumb Industries from $54.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Green Thumb Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.08.

Shares of Green Thumb Industries stock opened at $18.99 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.99 and its 200 day moving average is $23.17. Green Thumb Industries has a twelve month low of $16.66 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Green Thumb Industries Inc manufactures, distributes, and sells various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. It offers cannabis flower; and processed and packaged products, including concentrates, edibles, and topical and other cannabis products under the Rythm, Dogwalkers, The Feel Collection, incredibles, Dr.

