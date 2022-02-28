Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Analysts at Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Green Thumb Industries (CNSX:GTII – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Green Thumb Industries in a research report on Friday, December 31st.

Green Thumb Industries, a multi-state cannabis cultivator, processor and dispensary operator, is dedicated to providing access to safe and effective cannabis nationwide while giving back to the communities in which they serve. As a vertically integrated company, GTI manufactures and sells a suite of branded cannabis products including flower, concentrates, edibles, and topicals.

