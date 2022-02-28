Great-West Lifeco Inc. (GWO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.49 on March 31st

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSE:GWO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 2nd, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd.

Shares of GWO opened at C$38.25 on Monday. Great-West Lifeco has a 12 month low of C$31.43 and a 12 month high of C$41.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$38.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of C$35.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38. The company has a current ratio of 14.96, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.93.

Several brokerages recently commented on GWO. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Great-West Lifeco from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.36.

In other Great-West Lifeco news, Director Arshil Jamal sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$38.00, for a total transaction of C$1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,235,000. Also, Senior Officer Paul Mahon sold 62,260 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.18, for a total transaction of C$2,501,507.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 218,906 shares in the company, valued at C$8,795,292.83.

Great-West Lifeco Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in the life and health insurance, retirement and investment services, asset management, and reinsurance businesses in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company offers a portfolio of financial and benefit plan solutions for individuals, families, businesses, and organizations; life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance products; and wealth savings and income, accumulation, and annuity products.

