Great Panther Mining (GPR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Great Panther Mining (TSE:GPR – Get Rating) (NYSE:GPL) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, March 2nd. Analysts expect Great Panther Mining to post earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Great Panther Mining stock opened at C$0.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.16, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Great Panther Mining has a 1-year low of C$0.24 and a 1-year high of C$1.21. The company has a market cap of C$129.18 million and a PE ratio of -5.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.28 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.43.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$0.50 price target on shares of Great Panther Mining in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th.

Great Panther Mining Limited operates as a precious metals mining and exploration company. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. The company operates three mines, including the Tucano gold mine in AmapÃ¡ State, Brazil, as well as two mines in Mexico; and the Guanajuato mine complex and the Topia mine in Mexico.

