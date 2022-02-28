Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Trims Stock Position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 53.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,371 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 21,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 18.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a twelve month low of $46.26 and a twelve month high of $59.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.34.

