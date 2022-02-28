Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its stake in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 74,569 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 163,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Embraer were worth $1,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 3,498,511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $59,475,000 after purchasing an additional 640,960 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,390,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,056,000 after purchasing an additional 20,421 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,304,727 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 668,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,188,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,996,000 after purchasing an additional 433,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Embraer by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Masters Capital Management LLC now owns 1,150,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,411,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. UBS Group upgraded shares of Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Shares of ERJ opened at $13.76 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.14, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.64. Embraer S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $8.22 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

