Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

GLNG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLNG. Rubric Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Golar LNG by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 6,800,187 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $84,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129,318 shares during the period. Lonestar Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $11,151,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Golar LNG by 177.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,300,134 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $16,863,000 after acquiring an additional 831,443 shares in the last quarter. Brightline Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter worth $7,134,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Golar LNG during the 4th quarter worth $6,195,000. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

