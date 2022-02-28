Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Jefferies Financial Group from $18.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.
Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Golar LNG currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.
GLNG opened at $17.00 on Thursday. Golar LNG has a 12 month low of $9.26 and a 12 month high of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78.
Golar LNG Company Profile (Get Rating)
Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Golar LNG (GLNG)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Golar LNG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golar LNG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.