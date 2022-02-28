Golar LNG (NASDAQ:GLNG) Hits New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Golar LNG Limited (NASDAQ:GLNG – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $20.50 to $28.00. The stock traded as high as $17.85 and last traded at $17.85, with a volume of 496 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

GLNG has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Golar LNG from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golar LNG from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Golar LNG from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golar LNG has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLNG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Golar LNG by 141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,067 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $132,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Golar LNG during the 4th quarter valued at $135,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $159,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golar LNG during the 3rd quarter valued at $168,000. 55.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.86 and a 200-day moving average of $12.78.

Golar LNG Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLNG)

Golar LNG Ltd. owns and operates liquefied natural gas carriers, floating storage, and regasification unit. It operates through the following segments: Vessel Operations, FLNG, and Power. The Vessel Operations segment operates and charter out vessels on fixed terms to customers. The FLNG segment provides integrated upstream and midstream solution for the development of gas reserves to LNG.

