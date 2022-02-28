Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Reaches New 52-Week High at $27.98

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $27.98 and last traded at $27.41, with a volume of 6384 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.72.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Global Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.20. The stock has a market cap of $904.74 million, a P/E ratio of 29.23 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 7th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Global Partners’s payout ratio is currently 246.32%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 22,573 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Global Partners by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,721 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Global Partners by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,191 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Global Partners by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,125 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares during the period.

Global Partners Company Profile (NYSE:GLP)

Global Partners LP engages in purchasing, selling, storing, and the logistics of transporting petroleum and related products. It operates through the following business segments: Wholesale, Gasoline Distribution and Station Operations (GDSO), and Commercial. The Wholesale segment sells branded and unbranded gasoline and gasoline blendstocks and diesel to wholesale distributors.

