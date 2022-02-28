Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $59.70

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $59.70 and last traded at $59.84, with a volume of 89801 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $61.12.

GILD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Gilead Sciences from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Gilead Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Argus raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.61%.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $8,758,000. Redwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.0% in the 2nd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 19,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 3,806 shares in the last quarter. Cpwm LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,240 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,163 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 123,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 423,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,576,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares in the last quarter. 79.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:GILD)

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

