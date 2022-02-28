Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 964,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350,645 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.96% of UWM worth $6,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 103.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,794,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,411,000 after buying an additional 3,450,072 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in UWM by 59.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,013,000 after buying an additional 1,175,617 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in UWM in the third quarter worth $7,364,000. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in UWM by 316.1% in the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,827,000 after buying an additional 793,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in UWM by 2,645.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 733,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 706,354 shares during the last quarter. 26.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UWM news, CFO Tim Forrester sold 6,342 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $30,251.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Laura Lawson sold 6,035 shares of UWM stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total value of $28,786.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,867 shares of company stock worth $94,708 in the last quarter.

UWMC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded UWM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wedbush upgraded UWM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.75 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays downgraded UWM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UWM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on UWM in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.58.

Shares of UWM stock opened at $4.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.30. UWM Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $3.93 and a 12 month high of $12.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

