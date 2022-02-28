Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.86 Million Position in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH)

Geode Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in FRP Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 122,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of FRP worth $6,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in FRP by 113.5% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in FRP by 367.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in FRP by 84,733.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in FRP by 114.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in FRP during the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. 46.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FRP alerts:

In other news, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 1,098 shares of FRP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $61,488.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

FRPH opened at $57.54 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.26. FRP Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $65.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $541.51 million, a PE ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Asset Management, Development, Mining Royalty Lands and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases and manages warehouse and office buildings primarily located in the Baltimore, Northern Virginia and Washington DC area.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FRP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FRP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.