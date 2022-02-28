Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 438,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of Latham Group worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SWIM. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SWIM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Latham Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on Latham Group from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Latham Group from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Latham Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Latham Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.11.

NASDAQ SWIM opened at $16.94 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.60. Latham Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.69 and a fifty-two week high of $34.73.

Latham Group Profile (Get Rating)

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

