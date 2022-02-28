Geode Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 121.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 393,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 216,060 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.25% of ACV Auctions worth $7,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ACVA. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 50.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the third quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the second quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.93% of the company’s stock.

Get ACV Auctions alerts:

In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 16,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $332,022.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert P. Goodman sold 11,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $246,946.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 343,887 shares of company stock worth $7,286,781.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACV Auctions from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ACV Auctions in a research report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $43.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ACV Auctions from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, ACV Auctions currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.86.

Shares of ACV Auctions stock opened at $13.07 on Monday. ACV Auctions Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $37.77. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion and a P/E ratio of -14.52. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. ACV Auctions had a negative net margin of 21.89% and a negative return on equity of 13.47%. The company’s revenue was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACV Auctions Company Profile (Get Rating)

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ACV Auctions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACV Auctions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.