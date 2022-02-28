Genpact (NYSE:G) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.530-$2.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.30 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.84 billion.

Shares of Genpact stock traded down $0.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $42.08. 1,946 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 953,434. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Genpact has a 52-week low of $39.32 and a 52-week high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a net margin of 9.19% and a return on equity of 24.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Genpact will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. This is an increase from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.51%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genpact from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Cowen downgraded shares of Genpact from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.71.

In related news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total transaction of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of Genpact stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Genpact by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,681,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $938,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136,113 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Genpact by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 497,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,389,000 after purchasing an additional 49,706 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Genpact by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 276,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,651,000 after purchasing an additional 13,741 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Genpact by 25.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 226,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,267,000 after purchasing an additional 45,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Genpact by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 106,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

