Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) PT Lowered to 3,100.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

GMAB has been the subject of several other reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Genmab A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of Genmab A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised shares of Genmab A/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $481.86.

GMAB opened at $32.84 on Friday. Genmab A/S has a 52-week low of $30.08 and a 52-week high of $49.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.59. The company has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.03.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 285.6% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Cordasco Financial Network raised its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 40.8% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 50.3% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 23.2% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

