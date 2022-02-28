Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP lessened its position in Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) by 66.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,124 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.07% of Generation Bio worth $933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GBIO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 9.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,225,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,761,000 after buying an additional 289,944 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 7.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 562,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after buying an additional 39,725 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Generation Bio by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 405,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,906,000 after buying an additional 17,958 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generation Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Generation Bio by 35.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,299,000 after buying an additional 41,699 shares during the period. 82.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GBIO shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Generation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Generation Bio from $50.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

GBIO opened at $5.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.96 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 3.07. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.30. Generation Bio Co. has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $41.86.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.45 EPS for the current year.

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops gene therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company is developing a portfolio of programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

