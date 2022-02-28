General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.

GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Get General Mills alerts:

In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GIS. Dean Investment Associates LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 25,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in General Mills by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 28,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in General Mills by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.