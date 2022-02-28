General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.22.
GIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on General Mills from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on General Mills from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Mills from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.
In other news, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 14,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.02, for a total transaction of $997,684.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $97,727.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,298 shares of company stock valued at $5,130,301 in the last three months. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $67.99 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $41.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. General Mills has a 52-week low of $54.31 and a 52-week high of $69.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.67.
General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.06). General Mills had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 12.02%. The company had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 7th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.20%.
General Mills Company Profile (Get Rating)
General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on General Mills (GIS)
- Upstart Holdings Stock is Turning Back Up
- Where is the S&P 500 Going From Here?
- PayPal Stock is Ready for Bargain Hunters
- Datadog Stock is a Barking Buy
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.