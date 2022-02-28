General Electric (NYSE:GE) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.800-$3.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $3.420. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE GE opened at $96.37 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $96.89 and its 200-day moving average is $100.45. General Electric has a one year low of $87.70 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm has a market cap of $105.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 8.80%. The business had revenue of $20.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently -5.14%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GE. Wolfe Research raised their price target on General Electric from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded General Electric from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on General Electric from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $119.69.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,779 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,974 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $942,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.28% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of technology and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, which includes gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

