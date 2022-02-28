Garde Capital Inc. Sells 6,406 Shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI)

Garde Capital Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,406 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SoFi Technologies were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $737,708,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 47,019.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,352,000 after buying an additional 13,595,291 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 792.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,384,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,508,000 after buying an additional 4,781,208 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,907,000. Finally, Atreides Management LP bought a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,925,000. 45.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on SOFI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of SoFi Technologies from $30.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $28.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.64.

In related news, insider Micah Heavener sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 35.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SOFI opened at $10.67 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.93. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.82 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The company has a current ratio of 17.58, a quick ratio of 17.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

SoFi Technologies Company Profile

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. The company operates through three reportable segments: Lending, Financial Services, and Technology Platform. Its financial services allow its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. The company offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

