Garde Capital Inc. Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 129.8% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM opened at $47.35 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $48.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.18. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $45.01 and a one year high of $56.17.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

