Garde Capital Inc. Has $2.42 Million Stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Garde Capital Inc. decreased its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,966 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,582 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,418,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 312.8% in the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after buying an additional 9,673,391 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 420.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after buying an additional 8,150,605 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $286,355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 6,009.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,820,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $215,945,000 after purchasing an additional 4,741,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 31,472.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,735,800 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $212,164,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $34.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.26. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $61.50. The firm has a market cap of $67.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UBER. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $82.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

