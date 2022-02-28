Garde Capital Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Garde Capital Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Better Money Decisions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 301.9% during the 3rd quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3,318.2% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. 35.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GLD opened at $176.55 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a twelve month low of $157.13 and a twelve month high of $182.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $170.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.60.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

