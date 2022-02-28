GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.96 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Rating) will report $34.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for GAN’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.70 million and the lowest is $33.77 million. GAN reported sales of $8.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 292.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that GAN will report full year sales of $129.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $128.50 million to $130.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $176.20 million, with estimates ranging from $171.41 million to $183.20 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for GAN.

Get GAN alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GAN shares. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of GAN from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ GAN remained flat at $$6.57 during mid-day trading on Friday. 11,113 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 565,324. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.20 million, a PE ratio of -10.27 and a beta of 1.59. GAN has a one year low of $5.60 and a one year high of $29.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Omni Partners US LLC raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 0.7% in the third quarter. Omni Partners US LLC now owns 169,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of GAN by 20.7% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of GAN in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in GAN by 123.8% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in GAN by 34.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.61% of the company’s stock.

About GAN (Get Rating)

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GAN (GAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.