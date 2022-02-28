FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NovoCure Limited Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:NVCR)

NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2026 earnings estimates for NovoCure in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Truist Financial analyst G. Fraser now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $2.64. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock.

NovoCure (NASDAQ:NVCR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.15). NovoCure had a negative return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $133.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis.

NVCR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of NovoCure from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of NovoCure in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NovoCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NovoCure from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NovoCure currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.38.

NVCR opened at $80.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 8.58, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.36. NovoCure has a 1-year low of $59.57 and a 1-year high of $232.76. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -297.52 and a beta of 0.89.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVCR. Capital International Investors raised its position in NovoCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,332,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $850,846,000 after buying an additional 775,189 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,620,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,466,123,000 after purchasing an additional 774,799 shares during the period. Deep Track Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,294,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of NovoCure by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,569,485 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $348,143,000 after purchasing an additional 341,783 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA bought a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter valued at about $22,522,000. 73.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NovoCure Ltd. develops treatment for tumors. Its platform is called the Tumor Treating Field which used electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. The company was founded by Yoram Palti in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Helier, Jersey.

