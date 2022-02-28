FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orla Mining Ltd. Lowered by Desjardins (TSE:OLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. (TSE:OLA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Desjardins reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for Orla Mining in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, February 24th. Desjardins analyst J. Sclodnick now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.26.

TSE:OLA opened at C$4.91 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.19. Orla Mining has a fifty-two week low of C$3.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.12. The stock has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of -31.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$4.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$4.76.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

