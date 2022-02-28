FY2022 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Raised by Colliers Securities

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Colliers Securities upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of IMAX in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.14.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

Shares of NYSE IMAX opened at $20.56 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -54.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.56. IMAX has a 1 year low of $13.60 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.20.

In other news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of IMAX stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total value of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IMAX by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,844,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 391,934 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of IMAX by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,837,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,864,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in IMAX by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in IMAX by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,909,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,061,000 after purchasing an additional 77,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in IMAX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,837,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,779,000 after purchasing an additional 168,400 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

