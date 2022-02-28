FY2022 EPS Estimates for Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN) Lowered by Capital One Financial

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Denbury in a research note issued on Thursday, February 24th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis now expects that the company will earn $6.25 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $6.27. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Denbury’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS.

Get Denbury alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Denbury from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. started coverage on Denbury in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Denbury from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $78.75 to $87.75 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Shares of NYSE DEN opened at $70.77 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.46 and a beta of 3.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.92. Denbury has a 52-week low of $38.03 and a 52-week high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Denbury had a return on equity of 14.04% and a net margin of 4.45%. The business had revenue of $361.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Denbury by 885.2% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $66,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the third quarter valued at $69,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Denbury during the second quarter valued at $217,000. 99.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Denbury (Get Rating)

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Denbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.